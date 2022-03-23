Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Acquires $24,975.88 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Joyce bought 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KIRK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 336,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,137. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $145.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.