Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Acquires $24,975.88 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Joyce bought 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KIRK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 336,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,137. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $145.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.65%.
Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Kirkland’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.