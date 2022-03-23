Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
KIKOF stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $81.00.
About Kikkoman
