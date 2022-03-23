Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KIKOF stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

