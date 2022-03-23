KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BOX in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BOX by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,268,000 after buying an additional 353,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

