KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.
The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76.
About KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAZ Minerals (KZMYY)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.