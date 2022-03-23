Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $7.25. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 3,910 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.68 and a beta of 0.99.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.