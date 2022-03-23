Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and traded as low as $7.25. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 3,910 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( OTCMKTS:KWHIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, precision machinery and robot, ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

