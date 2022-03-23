Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Jupiter has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $137,022.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,190,436 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

