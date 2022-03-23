JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.12. The stock had a trading volume of 594,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,926,805. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,949 shares of company stock worth $1,721,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

