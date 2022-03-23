JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 1.66% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $103.83. 146,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,251. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.53.

