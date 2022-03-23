John Hazen Sells 11,254 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boot Barn alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.

Shares of BOOT traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 417,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.