Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $369.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 269.01% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 376,168 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.