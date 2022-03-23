Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of TSE JAG traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.58. 103,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of C$331.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.70 and a 1 year high of C$7.33.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

