Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

Shares of JBL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,077. Jabil has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,028 shares of company stock worth $4,191,935. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

