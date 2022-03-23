J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,154. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

