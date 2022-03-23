iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Share Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.52

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and traded as low as $34.51. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 756,594 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,427,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after buying an additional 66,005 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 494,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after buying an additional 159,437 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,724,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 187,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

