iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Boosted by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 4.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,149,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

