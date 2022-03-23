iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.68 and last traded at $101.71. Approximately 2,017,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,184,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55.

