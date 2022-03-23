iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives in the quarters ahead. The company’s investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be beneficial. For 2022, it expects the Aeris Cleantec buyout to drive its performance. Its focus on the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channel, product innovation initiatives and share buybacks might aid. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It predicts supply-chain headwinds to persist in first-half 2022. Revenues are expected to be $293-$313 million for the first quarter, suggesting a year-over-year change of (3%)-3%. Given its extensive geographic presence, foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance.”

IRBT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iRobot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

