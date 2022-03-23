Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 33,888 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 870% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,492 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barclays by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 950,607 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.