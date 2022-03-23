Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Position Lowered by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.37% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000.

Shares of KBWB opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

