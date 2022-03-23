Intest (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:INTT opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. Intest has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

