Intest (NYSE:INTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
NYSE:INTT opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. Intest has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Intest Company Profile (Get Rating)
