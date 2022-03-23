International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Director Anton J. Drescher Sells 60,300 Shares

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) Director Anton J. Drescher sold 60,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $78,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

THM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 78,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,964. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $208.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

