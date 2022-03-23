Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Sells 5,498 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 479,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

