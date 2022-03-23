Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04.

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58.

Shares of ABNB traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.16. 2,810,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after purchasing an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

