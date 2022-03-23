Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.41. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 61,431 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
