Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.41. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 61,431 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

