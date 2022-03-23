Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.30 million and the lowest is $62.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $268.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.40 million to $282.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $309.80 million, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $351.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $200.72. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,147. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $288.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

