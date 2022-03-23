Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

IBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NYSE:IBA opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.98 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

