Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

IBDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.30) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.5766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

