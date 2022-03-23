I/O Coin Market Cap Achieves $861,873.28 (IOC)

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. I/O Coin has a market cap of $861,873.28 and approximately $1,880.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00307077 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011157 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005305 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00717555 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,475,568 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

