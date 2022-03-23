I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 7.9%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 11,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 952,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.
IMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
