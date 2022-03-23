I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 7.9%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 11,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 952,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $10,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after buying an additional 572,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after buying an additional 155,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $1,667,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

