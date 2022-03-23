Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.
HUT opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $995.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
