Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

HUT opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $995.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.