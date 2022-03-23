Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.74

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98.
About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huabao International (HUIHY)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.