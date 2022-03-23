Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $96,803.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

