HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HireRight updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.

NYSE HRT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 7,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Get HireRight alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.