Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,754,219 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.