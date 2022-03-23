Highland Private Wealth Management Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,270,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,018. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

