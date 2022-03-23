Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

HESM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 510,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,416. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,994 shares of company stock worth $380,565 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

