Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 57.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 366,163 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $55.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.