Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00286613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

