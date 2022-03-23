Head to Head Review: Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sanara MedTech and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.87%. Cadre has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Cadre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 13.61 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -43.44 Cadre $427.29 million 2.01 N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Cadre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

