Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.17

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 62996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.
Several research firms have commented on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
