Hagerty (HGTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HGTY opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

