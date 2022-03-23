Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.14. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 9,285 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

