Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $35.84 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 137,909 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 47,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 618,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after buying an additional 279,194 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in Intel by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021,684. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

