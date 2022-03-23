Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

GGAL opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

