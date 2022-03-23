Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GROUF opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.