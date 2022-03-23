Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

