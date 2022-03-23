Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.99. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

NYSE GLOB opened at $275.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 1.49. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $192.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globant by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

