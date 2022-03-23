GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price objective on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.34) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.82).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,622.20 ($21.36) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($22.87). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,540.20. The firm has a market cap of £82.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.20), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($721,299.50).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.