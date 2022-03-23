GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get GAN alerts:

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,496. The company has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. GAN has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.