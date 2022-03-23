Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.22

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.22 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 27.30 ($0.36). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.37), with a volume of 114,333 shares.

Separately, started coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.02 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.22.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

